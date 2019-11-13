Aktobe region to attract 600bn tenge of investments by yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today at a press conference at the Central Communications Office in Aktobe, Governor of the region Ondassyn Urazalin reported on attraction of investments.

According to him, attraction of investments is one of the most important areas of the region’s development. «By the end of the year we plan to attract as much as 600bn tenge that is 5% higher against the same period in 2018. The Government was set a task to attract 1.6trn tenge by 2024. We all understand the complexity of this task. The region has quite a huge industrial and economic potential. I believe we will cope with this task,» Ondassyn Urazalin said.

In his words, several enterprises of the region have already begun fulfilling this task.

He expressed hope that Turkish investors would help in achievement of this indicator.

«We invest our hopes on special economic zones and establishment of an industrial park. As you know, during the Prime Minister’s visit to Turkey, a memorandum with Turkish investors was signed. And we believe that due to the establishment of the industrial park together with Turkish investors, we will be able to attract approximately 500bn tenge of investments and 15,000 jobs will be created. For this purpose, we need to create an appropriate infrastructure,» the Governor said.