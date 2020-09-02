Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Aktobe region

    Aktobe region reports that coronavirus situation improving

    2 September 2020, 18:00

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Today, September 2, Aktobe region recorded no coronavirus case, the same time the region intensifies measures if situation worsens.

    Epidemiological issues were debated at the regional administration, its press service reports.

    Since the beginning of the month the number of occupied beds decreased from 78% to 16.5%. There are 2,556 beds in reserve. The number of emergency calls dropped threefold, hospitalization decreased more than tenfold.

    Though in case of the second wave the infectious diseases hospitals increased the number of beds from 337 to 487, provisional centres from 1,010 up to 3,436.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Aktobe region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan