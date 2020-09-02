Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Aktobe region reports that coronavirus situation improving

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 September 2020, 18:00
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Today, September 2, Aktobe region recorded no coronavirus case, the same time the region intensifies measures if situation worsens.

Epidemiological issues were debated at the regional administration, its press service reports.

Since the beginning of the month the number of occupied beds decreased from 78% to 16.5%. There are 2,556 beds in reserve. The number of emergency calls dropped threefold, hospitalization decreased more than tenfold.

Though in case of the second wave the infectious diseases hospitals increased the number of beds from 337 to 487, provisional centres from 1,010 up to 3,436.


Aktobe region   COVID-19  
News
