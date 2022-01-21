Go to the main site
    Aktobe region reports a surge in COVID-19 cases

    21 January 2022, 18:15

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Aktobe region reported a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, the representatives of the healthcare department and sanitary and epidemiological control department told a briefing.

    586 cases were detected over the last 24 hours. Though no omicron cases were reported.

    Since January 13 the region remains in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’. 586 cases were detected over the last 24 hours, the incidence rate grew threefold.

    274 pupils were tested positive for COVID-19 since early January. The schools with more than 600 pupils study online, rural schools study offline. Notably, the 1st and 2nd grades attend classes in-person.

    As stated there, vaccination is underway in the region. over 9,000 got the Pfizer vaccine. 382,980 were given the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, 358,991 received both, while 43,421 were boosted.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

