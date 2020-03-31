Aktobe region reports 3rd coronavirus case

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – The third coronavirus case has been registered in Aktobe region, Kazinform reports.

A resident of Aktobe region tested positive for COVID-19 after the trip to Egypt on March 13-19. The man returned to Aktobe on March 20 and self-isolated for nine days.

On March 29, he called the ambulance reporting symptoms of coronavirus, including fever and high temperature. Afterwards, the man was diagnosed with the COVID-19 and taken to a special hospital. His mother was isolated, too. It is unclear where the man contracted the virus.

Local authorities also detected and isolated 21 passengers of the same flight.

It is worth mentioning that shopping malls and places of mass gatherings have been shut down in Aktobe region starting today. Grocery stores and supermarkets remain open.



