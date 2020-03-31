Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Aktobe region

Aktobe region reports 3rd coronavirus case

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 March 2020, 13:01
Aktobe region reports 3rd coronavirus case

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – The third coronavirus case has been registered in Aktobe region, Kazinform reports.

A resident of Aktobe region tested positive for COVID-19 after the trip to Egypt on March 13-19. The man returned to Aktobe on March 20 and self-isolated for nine days.

On March 29, he called the ambulance reporting symptoms of coronavirus, including fever and high temperature. Afterwards, the man was diagnosed with the COVID-19 and taken to a special hospital. His mother was isolated, too. It is unclear where the man contracted the virus.

Local authorities also detected and isolated 21 passengers of the same flight.

It is worth mentioning that shopping malls and places of mass gatherings have been shut down in Aktobe region starting today. Grocery stores and supermarkets remain open.


Aktobe region   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region