Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Aktobe region

    Aktobe region: Operation of kindergartens to be suspended

    24 June 2020, 16:39

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Operation of kindergartens in Aktobe region will be suspended starting from June 25, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Nine employees of preschool organizations tested positive for COVID-19. In this regard it was decided to suspend the operation of all kindergartens in the region. To date, 671 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the area.

    248 cases of coronavirus and 291 asymptomatic cases of the COVID-19 were recorded in the city of Aktobe. 11 cases were detected in Aitekebi district, 16 cases in Alginsky, 3 in Baiganinsky, 9 in Irgizsky, 5 in Khobdinsky, 24 in Kargalinsky, 21 in Mugalzharsky, 23 in Temirsky, 4 in Uilsky, 37 in Khromtausky, 48 in Shalkarsky. The increase is 7.3 percent.

    More than 2.5 thousand people are self-isolated at their homes.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Aktobe region Coronavirus Education
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan