Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Aktobe region earmarked 5B tenge to fight COVID-19 – governor

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 November 2020, 14:37
Aktobe region earmarked 5B tenge to fight COVID-19 – governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aktobe region has earmarked 5 billion tenge to fight the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

Akim (governor) of Aktobe region Ondasyn Urazalin said during the online briefing on Friday, all efforts have been hurled to fight the novel coronavirus and preserve stable epidemiological situation. The region, in his words, has earmarked some 5 billion tenge to this end. The money will be spent to purchase medical vehicles, equipment, pharmaceuticals, personal protection gear to the tune of 3.4 billion tenge.

He added that the sanitary and epidemiological situation can be characterized as stable. Bed capacity at local in-patient facilities can be increased up to 3,603, if necessary.


Aktobe region   Coronavirus   Regions   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region