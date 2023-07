Aktobe names new mayor

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Azamat Beket has been appointed as the new mayor of Aktobe city, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration office.

Azamat Beket is a graduate of the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University, Academy of Economics and Law.

In 2020 and 2021, he served as the deputy mayor of Aktobe city.