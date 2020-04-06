Aktobe imposes quarantine regime Apr 6

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – The city of Aktobe is set to impose quarantine starting from 09:00 p.m. April 6, this has been announced by representatives of the regional Akimat during a live broadcast on Kazakhstan TV channel.

To date 11 cases of coronavirus infection has been registered in the region including 7 imported cases. In this regard, a decision was made on imposing the quarantine regime. It was informed that beginning from 09:00 p.m. April 6 all enterprises will suspend their operation, with the exception of those specified in the decree of the country’s chief medical officer.

The movement of any vehicle is suspended. Public transport will operate according to the schedule in the morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., during lunchtime from 12 p.m. to 02 p.m. and in the evening from 05 p.m. to 09 p.m.

In addition, deputy Governor of the region Nurzhaugan Kalauov noted that it will be forbidden to leave homes with the exception of buying food, medicine, getting medical care, going to work, to a bank or to a post office.