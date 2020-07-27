Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Aktobe entrepreneurs provide 2.2 mln tenge assistance to local hospital

    27 July 2020, 15:05

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Charitable assistance in the form of medical devices and pharmaceuticals worth KZT2.2 million was provided by entrepreneurs of Shalkar district to patients and doctors of the central regional hospital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Entrepreneurs of Shalkar district put forward an idea to provide charitable assistance to the local hospital and needy low-income families living in the area. In total, more than KZT2.2 million was collected.

    The entrepreneurs received support from the district branch of the Atameken Chamber and the district department of entrepreneurship.

    With the funds raised, entrepreneurs purchased and delivered to the hospital Bobrovsky ventilators, a heart rate monitor, ambulance bags, antibacterial mobile device, airway hoses, a three-channel ECG machine, a nebulizer, protective materials - respiratory masks, disposable masks, protective helmets and 35 oxygen cylinders.

    Moreover, entrepreneurs purchased meat to 12 local needy families.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Aktobe region Charity
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events