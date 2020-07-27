Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Aktobe entrepreneurs provide 2.2 mln tenge assistance to local hospital

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 July 2020, 15:05
Aktobe entrepreneurs provide 2.2 mln tenge assistance to local hospital

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Charitable assistance in the form of medical devices and pharmaceuticals worth KZT2.2 million was provided by entrepreneurs of Shalkar district to patients and doctors of the central regional hospital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Entrepreneurs of Shalkar district put forward an idea to provide charitable assistance to the local hospital and needy low-income families living in the area. In total, more than KZT2.2 million was collected.

The entrepreneurs received support from the district branch of the Atameken Chamber and the district department of entrepreneurship.

With the funds raised, entrepreneurs purchased and delivered to the hospital Bobrovsky ventilators, a heart rate monitor, ambulance bags, antibacterial mobile device, airway hoses, a three-channel ECG machine, a nebulizer, protective materials - respiratory masks, disposable masks, protective helmets and 35 oxygen cylinders.

Moreover, entrepreneurs purchased meat to 12 local needy families.


Aktobe region   Charity  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10