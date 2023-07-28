Go to the main site
    Aktobe defeats Kutaisi's Torpedo 4:1

    28 July 2023, 09:57

    KUTAISI. KAZINFORM Georgia’s Kutaisi hosted the first match of Conference of League’s second qualifying round, when Kazakhstan’s Aktobe FC overwhelmed local Torpedo 4:1, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Into the 34th minute of the match, Élder Santana earned a penalty which was converted by Alibek Kassym. Milos Raickovic scored a productive blow into the 43rd minute. Maksim Samorodov scored another goal into the 73rd minute. Giorgi Arabidze cut the lead into the 89th minute, but Aktobe player Andrija Filipovic kicked a goal (90+3) immediately after him.

    The return match will be held on August 3 in Aktobe.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

