    Aktobe converts university's dormitory into 600-bed hospital

    3 July 2020, 20:05

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - A dormitory of the West Kazakhstan Medical University is to be turned into a temporary hospital to receive patients with pneumonia in Aktobe city, Nurzhaugan Kalauov, deputy regional governor, told a briefing at the regional communications service on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    1,200 patients diagnosed with pneumonia have been treated at the region's temporary hospitals, including 266 at the railway hospital, 377 at the Aktobe Medical Center, 428 at the Tuberculosis Dispensary, 128 at the Chaika sanatorium, and 88 at the Daru clinic.

    A 174-bed hospital for patients with mild and moderate symptoms of pneumonia was opened at the Daru clinic yesterday. A dormitory of the Akkigaz Doszhanova West Kazakhstan Medical University is to become a temporary hospital with 600 beds.

    According to Kalauov, on July 10, 25 new beds will be added to the regional infectious hospital, while on July 12, 100 beds will be provided at the children's clinical hospital, including 50 for children and 50 for adults. 130 beds will be available at the special treatment and preventive facility, which is currently under repair in the city.

    He went on to say that the medical facilities are provided with all necessary pharmaceuticals that could last for 20 days.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Aktobe region Coronavirus COVID-19
