Aktobe and Karaganda regions close down road sections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of 07:10 a.m. two regions of Kazakhstan were forced to shut road sections due to the deterioration of weather conditions, Kazinform refers to KazAvtoZhol.

776-965 km of Samara-Shymkent highway in Aktobe region and 1505-1854 km of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway in Karaganda region were closed down for all vehicles. As earlier reported, a storm alert is in effect across the greater part of Kazakhstan today, March 6.