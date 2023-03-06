Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Aktobe and Karaganda regions close down road sections

6 March 2023, 08:51
ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of 07:10 a.m. two regions of Kazakhstan were forced to shut road sections due to the deterioration of weather conditions, Kazinform refers to KazAvtoZhol.

776-965 km of Samara-Shymkent highway in Aktobe region and 1505-1854 km of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway in Karaganda region were closed down for all vehicles. As earlier reported, a storm alert is in effect across the greater part of Kazakhstan today, March 6.


