Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      West Kazakhstan region

    Aktobe Airport served 462,000 passengers in 2019

    18 May 2020, 16:16

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Aktobe International Airport is the West Kazakhstan gateways.

    It is geographically located at the intersection of large international aero-navigation routes linking the West Europe with Central and Southeast Asia, the Kazakhstan Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry informs.

    In 2019 the airport served some 462,700 passengers. 468 people work at the airport. It receives and serves almost all types of aircrafts flying in Kazakhstan and abroad.

    The airport performed 50 regular flights a week before Kazakhstan imposed the state of emergency the countrywide.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    West Kazakhstan region Transport
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    3 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3