Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Aktau to build petrochemical complex

    25 January 2022, 12:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Economy Ministry presented the updated Mangistau region development package plan, Kazinform reports.

    Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said at today’s Government meeting it is planned to construct a petrochemical complex in Aktau, to develop the Dunga field, implement 25 investment projects, boost fish breeding, and build 14 tourist sites.

    The region is set to build 1,059 km of local roads, 87.9 km of power network, 116 km of heat supply network, nine demineralized water generator plants and systems.

    Besides, a central district hospital, 24 schools will appear there.

    As a result, the industrial output of the region is supposed to grow by 28%, tourist flow by 4.6 times, 4 mln sq m of housing will be put into service.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Construction Economy Oil & Gas Mangistau region Aktau
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays