Aktau to build petrochemical complex

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Economy Ministry presented the updated Mangistau region development package plan, Kazinform reports.

Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said at today’s Government meeting it is planned to construct a petrochemical complex in Aktau, to develop the Dunga field, implement 25 investment projects, boost fish breeding, and build 14 tourist sites.

The region is set to build 1,059 km of local roads, 87.9 km of power network, 116 km of heat supply network, nine demineralized water generator plants and systems.

Besides, a central district hospital, 24 schools will appear there.

As a result, the industrial output of the region is supposed to grow by 28%, tourist flow by 4.6 times, 4 mln sq m of housing will be put into service.



