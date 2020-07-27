Go to the main site
    Aktau hotel fined for breaking quarantine rules

    27 July 2020, 09:38

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Mobile groups created to monitor quarantine measures compliance carry out raids in the city of Aktau, Mangistau region, Kazinform reports citing lada.kz.

    According to the press service of the regional Department for Quality Control and Safety of Goods and Services, a monitoring group carried out raids on the territory of recreation centers Dostar, Stigl, Sunset and Saya.

    Violations of the quarantine rules were revealed in Dostar hotel complex and its beach. The hotel guests violated face mask and social distance regimes. Disinfection regime was not observed by the management of the hotel. Swimming pool at the hotel was not closed.

    Thus, the management was fined for the amount of 115 monthly calculation indices (approximately $778).

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Mangistau region Aktau
