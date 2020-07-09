Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Aktau has additional 600 beds on standby for COVID-19 patients

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 July 2020, 14:27
AKTAU. KAZINFORM - A temporary hospital for 600 beds has been prepared in Mangistau region for COVID-19 patients, governor Serikbay Trumov told an online briefing held via Facebook, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the governor, 1,766 beds are available at the region's medical facilities, including 230 at infectious hospitals, 1,346 at temporary hospitals, and 190 at quarantine hospitals. As of today, 76% of the total beds are occupied. The region has a 600-bed temporary hospital on standby. Due to the worsening epidemiological situation in the region, the Mangistau regional hospital has been turned into to a multi-purpose temporary hospital for 650 beds.

The region's total number of coronavirus cases is so far 1,672, including 1,140 symptoms-free cases. 664 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the region. The region has also reported the rise in pneumonia cases, with the total pneumonia cases amounting to 1,025 as of today. According to the governor, the region reports 300 new cases of pneumonia on average each day.


