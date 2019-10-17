Akorda holds meeting with members of National Council working group

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Several events have been held in Nur-Sultan within the National Council, Kazinform reported with the reference to the Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Karin’s Telegram channel.

A regular meeting with members of the National Council's working group has been held in Akorda today. The meeting was chaired by Timur Suleimenov Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration. The event has discussed economic issues including support for small and medium-sized businesses, improvement of land reform and the quasi-public sector. The roundtable was attended by representatives of the ministries of finance, national economy, agriculture and the funds of SamrukKazyna, Baiterek and KazAgro, as well as Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

Deputy Prime Minister Berdibek Saparbayev held talks At Ukimet Uyi. The event considered the proposals of the National Council working group’s members related to social and cultural issues. The issues of the developing human capital, education, healthcare and culture were also submitted for consideration.