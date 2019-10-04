Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Akorda holds meeting of National Council on economic bloc

Alzhanova Raushan
4 October 2019, 20:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today a meeting was held to consider the proposals of members of the National Council on the economic bloc, this has been announced by Yerlan Karin, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«The meeting was chaired by Timur Suleimenov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration. The discussion was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of National Economy, the Accounts and Tax Committees, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the Department of Social and Economic Monitoring under the Presidential Administration», Kazinform has learnt from Yerlan Karin’s Facebook account.

Representatives of the National Council’s economic group including Mukhtar Taizhan, Oraz Zhandosov, Armanzhan Baitasov, Kairbek Arystanbekov, Bagdat Musin and Azamathan Amirtayev took part in the discussions.

The roundtable has considered the issues aimed at improving tax legislation and the budget system.

The next meeting is scheduled for October 11.

