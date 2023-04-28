Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Akorda announces upcoming events with participation of President Tokayev

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
28 April 2023, 13:52
Akorda announces upcoming events with participation of President Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Next week, on May 2, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will receive Olivier Becht, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad, Government of France, the co-Chairman of the Kazakh-French Intergovernmental Commission, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The sides will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during Tokayev’s official visit to France last November.

On May 3, the Head of State will receive FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon is set to pay a state visit to Astana on May 3-4. The heads of state will discuss the prospects of further strengthening the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership.

On May 5, President-Supreme Commander-in-Chief Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold an All-Army Conference, which will focus on the issues of military construction and military training, as well as technological modernization of the Kazakh army.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 5. Today's Birthdays
May 5. Today's Birthdays
Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region
Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region
Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
Sweden to double wage requirement for migrant workers
Sweden to double wage requirement for migrant workers