Akmola rgn to open 129 meat and dairy farms by yearend

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – To develop dairy and animal production Akmola region eyes to open meat and dairy farms in each district acquiring 10 thousand heads of breeding livestock, Kazinform cites the internal policy department.

The region plans to open 111 meat farms with 7.6 thousand units of cattle and 18 dairy farms with 2.5 thousand units of cattle. It is said that dairy farms have been already opened in Akkol, Astrakhansk, Birzhan sal, Bulandynsk, Burabay, Zhakainsk and Tselinograd districts as well as in the city of Stepnogorsk.

The region aims at increase the workload of the meatpacking factories to 80%, and that of milk processing plants to 70%.