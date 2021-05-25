Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

Akmola rgn to launch 112 projects this year

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 May 2021, 19:33
Akmola rgn to launch 112 projects this year

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Since 2010 Akmola region fulfilled 236 projects providing thus more than 13,000 jobs. Thanks to realization of industrial and innovation development state programs investments as well as workplaces keep on growing, Kazinform reports.

The industrial sector reports stable growth. Since the beginning of the year 11 projects were already put into service. 101 projects will be realized this year. For the past 30 years of independence the industrial sector made a breakthrough. 35 large and medium-sized industrial enterprises were built. Goods production increased since 1991 more than tenfold, th share of the processing industry rose from 30% to 80%.

photo


Akmola region   Investment projects    Industry  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10