Akmola rgn to launch 112 projects this year

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Since 2010 Akmola region fulfilled 236 projects providing thus more than 13,000 jobs. Thanks to realization of industrial and innovation development state programs investments as well as workplaces keep on growing, Kazinform reports.

The industrial sector reports stable growth. Since the beginning of the year 11 projects were already put into service. 101 projects will be realized this year. For the past 30 years of independence the industrial sector made a breakthrough. 35 large and medium-sized industrial enterprises were built. Goods production increased since 1991 more than tenfold, th share of the processing industry rose from 30% to 80%.