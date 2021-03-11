Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Akmola region

    Akmola rgn to build 3 kindergartens this year

    11 March 2021, 15:46

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Construction of pre-school facilities is underway in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A 140-place kindergarten is near completion in the village of Tonkeris, Shortandy distroct. Construction of three kindergartens in Tselinograd district and the city of Kokshetau is currently underway.

    The region plans to construct three more kindergartens, including in the village of Koyandy, Tselinograd district, Nuraly kosh village, Kokshetau city, and Koktem micro district of the region’s center, in 2021.

    It is said that over 33 thousand 1-6-year olds are covered with pre-school education in Akmola region, which is 77.6%, more than the planned 75.4%.

    Last year, 634 new places were opened upon the commissioning of seven pre-school organizations for 481 places and five kindergartens for 153 places.

    It is said that the number of private pre-school organizations in the region has risen to 119, leading to the creation of over 11 thousand places. 13 PPP projects worth over KZT800mln are being implemented in the field of pre-school education.

    In addition, the region has 86 kindergartens where the conditions for educating children with special education needs are in place.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Akmola region Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    Head of State Tokayev holds meeting with Citigroup CEO David Livingstone
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events