Akmola rgn sees upward trend in COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 cases in children under 14 years rose by 18 times and in 15-17-year-olds by 25 times in the first 10 months of this year compared to the same period of 2020 in Akmola region, Chief Medical Officer Ainagul Musina said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Akmola region sees the COVID-19 situation stabilized as the region has been in the «yellow zone» for the last seven days.

However, there has been a 5.5-time rise in coronavirus cases compared with 2020.

According to Musina, COVID-19 cases peaked at 8,334 in August, declining by 42% in September, 60% in October, 84% or 6.3 times in November compared to the August figure.

The such decrease in infections was possible thanks to mass vaccination as 41.1% of the region’s population has so far been inoculated against coronavirus,

In Musina’s words, over the past week, November 7-14, 583 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 1.2 times less than the previous week’s figure of 735.

She went on to note upward rise in COVID-19 cases among students at educational facilities.

«Since the beginning of school year 1,202 cases have been recorded. Over the past day, four cases in schoolchildren have been registered,» said Musina.

Due to rising COVID-19 cases 43 classes in 34 schools have been switched to distant learning in the region.

Coronavirus cases in schoolchildren attending schools rose by 280 times in September, 85 times in October compared with the same months of last year. In the first 14 days of November 53 pupils contracted the virus rising by 5.4fold compared to the given period of 2020.

164 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in students of secondary specialized educational institutions and 26 in university students since the academic year began.

Notably, the region has recorded 67 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.