    Akmola rgn reports decline in weekly COVID-19 cases

    12 February 2023, 13:16

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - There has been a 1.1-time decline in weekly cases of coronavirus infection in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Since the beginning of the year, Akmola region has registered 267 COVID-19 cases, according to Serik Omarkhanov, deputy medical officer of the region.

    The region saw 35 COVID-19 cases on February 1-7, a 1.1-time less than the previous week's figure of 41.

    Omarkhanov said that the most number of COVID-19 cases is registered among children aged 15-17 and adults aged 41-50.

    Of those contracted the infection in 2023, 129 or 48.3% did not get vaccines, and 69 or 25.8% did not get a booster shot on schedule.

    According to the speaker, 10 COVID-19 patients, including five children, are being treated at hospitals, occupying 15.8% of the total beds.

    365,667 people or 76.3% of the eligible population and 46.5% of the total population have been administered the first component of COVID-19 vaccines in the region. The second component has so far been given to 353,540 people, or 73.8% of the eligible population.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

