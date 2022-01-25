Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Akmola rgn receives Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccines

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 January 2022, 20:20
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – 6,151 residents have received the first component of Pfizer vaccine in Akmola region, head of the health office of the region, Nariman Syzdykov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Syzdykov, a total of 1,022,585 doses of five types of COVID-19 vaccines, including 111,150 doses of Pfizer vaccine, have been delivered to Akmola region since February 2021. 4,000 doses of Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the region on January 21.

Since last February a total of 340,736 people of 71.1% of the population have received the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 and 314,913 or 65.7% - the second component.

6,151 people or 9.3% of the eligible population, including 4,413 teens, 144 pregnant women and 1,594 nursing moms have been administered the first component of Pfizer vaccine in Akmola region. The second component of the vaccine has been given to 3,447 or 5.2% of the eligible population in the region. So far, 53,092 people or 36.6% of the eligible population have got COVID-19 booster shots.

Out of the unvaccinated people 8,347 people or 3.7% have already contracted the coronavirus infection. And 343 people out of those vaccinated have contracted the virus since the year began.


