Akmola rgn moves into ‘green zone’ for COVID-19

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 June 2021, 10:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akmola region has moved into the «green zone» in terms of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, remains the only area in the country in the coronavirus «red zone».

Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are in the «yellow zone».

Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

Notably, the country has added 757 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.


