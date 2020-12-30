Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Akmola region

    Akmola rgn inaugurates new Cancer Center

    30 December 2020, 13:49

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – KZT73.4bn has been channeled into the health system of Akmola region this year, including KZT14bn for the fight against COVID-19, Kazinform cites the press service of the internal policy office of the region.

    Overhaul is underway in the Sandyktau, Astrakhan and Yegidykolsk district hospitals.

    Avitsena-Burabay LLP is carrying out major repairs in the 40-bed infectious hospital through a PPP

    Construction of the cancer center for 150 visits offering diagnostic and consultative services to patients with suspected malignancies and persons registered dispensaries has been completed in the regional center.

    The center is outfitted with advanced medical equipment such as a MRI machine, CT scan, X-ray machine, mammography unit, as well as endoscopic equipment.

    The center is due to lead the implementation of the comprehensive plan for cancer control in the region, four out of five indicators of which have already been achieved.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Akmola region Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Akmola region to develop mechanical engineering industry
    Cyclone Mocha largely destroyed temporary shelters in northern Myanmar, ASEAN finds
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    17 people evacuated, 10 cars damaged after fire broke out in underground parking garage in Astana
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events