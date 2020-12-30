Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Akmola rgn inaugurates new Cancer Center

  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 December 2020, 13:49
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – KZT73.4bn has been channeled into the health system of Akmola region this year, including KZT14bn for the fight against COVID-19, Kazinform cites the press service of the internal policy office of the region.

Overhaul is underway in the Sandyktau, Astrakhan and Yegidykolsk district hospitals.

Avitsena-Burabay LLP is carrying out major repairs in the 40-bed infectious hospital through a PPP

Construction of the cancer center for 150 visits offering diagnostic and consultative services to patients with suspected malignancies and persons registered dispensaries has been completed in the regional center.

The center is outfitted with advanced medical equipment such as a MRI machine, CT scan, X-ray machine, mammography unit, as well as endoscopic equipment.

The center is due to lead the implementation of the comprehensive plan for cancer control in the region, four out of five indicators of which have already been achieved.


