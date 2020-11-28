Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Akmola region

    Akmola rgn implements 38 projects under industrialization map

    28 November 2020, 14:17

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Akmola region implements 38 projects worth KZT 276 bln under the industrialization map. As a result 3,700 workplaces are created. 14 of the projects will be completed this year.

    The projects helped 740,000 people find job, the regional policy department of the region informs.

    The key direction is farm-machinery industry to meet the demands for farm equipment the countrywide. One of the important projects is implemented by KazRost Engineering that expanded production up to 800 agricultural vehicles a year.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akmola region Agro-industrial complex development
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Wages grew by 22% in Akmola region
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events