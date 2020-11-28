Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

Akmola rgn implements 38 projects under industrialization map

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 November 2020, 14:17
Akmola rgn implements 38 projects under industrialization map

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Akmola region implements 38 projects worth KZT 276 bln under the industrialization map. As a result 3,700 workplaces are created. 14 of the projects will be completed this year.

The projects helped 740,000 people find job, the regional policy department of the region informs.

The key direction is farm-machinery industry to meet the demands for farm equipment the countrywide. One of the important projects is implemented by KazRost Engineering that expanded production up to 800 agricultural vehicles a year.

photo

photo

photo


Akmola region   Agro-industrial complex development  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10