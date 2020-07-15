Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Akmola region

    Akmola rgn honors doctors with posthumous awards

    15 July 2020, 18:45

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Yermek Marzhikpayev, governor of Akmola region, has received the family members and colleagues of the doctors who died from the COVID-19 virus, Kazinform reports.

    The state awards to Oleg Issayev, former head of the anesthesiology and resuscitation division of the city multi-purpose hospital in Kokshetau, and Saule Baigabulova, who worked as a nurse at the Yegindykol district hospital, have been given posthumously.

    The region's governor expressed his condolences to the families of the doctors killed by the virus.

    Oleg Issayev had devoted 25 years contributing to public health protection. He was among the best in anesthesiology and resuscitation in the country. By the presidential decree, the Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan title, the Gold Star medal, and the Otan Order have been posthumously awarded to Issayev. The Kurmet Order has been posthumously given to Baigabulova, who had spent over 8 years working as a nurse at the Yegindykol district hospital.

    Notably, the region's COVID-19 death toll stands at 24, including 5 medical workers.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Akmola region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Wages grew by 22% in Akmola region
    New children’s hospital opens in Karaganda
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events