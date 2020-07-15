Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Akmola rgn honors doctors with posthumous awards

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 July 2020, 18:45
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Yermek Marzhikpayev, governor of Akmola region, has received the family members and colleagues of the doctors who died from the COVID-19 virus, Kazinform reports.

The state awards to Oleg Issayev, former head of the anesthesiology and resuscitation division of the city multi-purpose hospital in Kokshetau, and Saule Baigabulova, who worked as a nurse at the Yegindykol district hospital, have been given posthumously.

photo

The region's governor expressed his condolences to the families of the doctors killed by the virus.

Oleg Issayev had devoted 25 years contributing to public health protection. He was among the best in anesthesiology and resuscitation in the country. By the presidential decree, the Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan title, the Gold Star medal, and the Otan Order have been posthumously awarded to Issayev. The Kurmet Order has been posthumously given to Baigabulova, who had spent over 8 years working as a nurse at the Yegindykol district hospital.

Notably, the region's COVID-19 death toll stands at 24, including 5 medical workers.


