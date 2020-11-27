Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

Akmola rgn creates 97 meat and 18 milk farms

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 November 2020, 16:41
Akmola rgn creates 97 meat and 18 milk farms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to Akmola region Governor Yermek Marzhikpayev, agriculture remains the main economic activity for the region alongside mining, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region’s agriculture sector has received around KZT74bn as the State support. To develop husbandry 97 meat and 18 milk farms have been built in the region, with the acquisition of 9.5 thousand heads of cattle from the local animal production facilities. The region's dairy production looks promising given the construction of four large dairy farms with each having over 1,000 heads of cattle, which, according to the governor, will enable to increase the capacity of meat-packing plants to up to 80%, and that of milk processing plants to 70%.

The implementation of the construction of the Makinsk poultry farm with closed-cycle of production from incubation to a processing plant with a capacity of 100 thousand tons of chicken meat per year will allow for significant import substitution. According to him, the project aims at meeting the demands of the entire Central and Northern Kazakhstan.

He also said that the implementation of the project’s first stage enabled to reach 24% of the total poultry production of the country, adding that the figure is to increase to 30% after the second stage. The third stage of the construction scheduled for 2023 will enable to bring the project’s capacity to 100 thousand tons, while also creating over 2 thousand jobs.


Akmola region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10