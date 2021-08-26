Go to the main site
    Akmola rg records 4 maternal deaths due to COVID-19 since beginning of year

    26 August 2021, 11:29

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Akmola region recorded five cases of maternal deaths, four of which were related to COVID-19, in the first six months of 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region has the infectious diseases bed occupancy of 46%, dropping by 7% compared to the previous week. The ICU bed occupancy rate stands at 48% in the region, seeing a weekly drop of 12%.

    According to the head of the Health Office of Akmola region, Nariman Syzdykov, COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the region, with a total of 190 fatalities reported since the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 deaths has risen by 9% over the past week. The COVID-19 death rate stands at 0.5 in the region.

    In 2021, the region has recorded five cases of maternal deaths, four of which were related to COVID-19, including two in Kokshetau city, and one in Stepnogorsk city and one in Shchuchinsk city.

    As of today, the region has reported over 300 cases of COVID-19 in children. Around 15 kids are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

