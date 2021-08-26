Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

Akmola rg records 4 maternal deaths due to COVID-19 since beginning of year

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 August 2021, 11:29
Akmola rg records 4 maternal deaths due to COVID-19 since beginning of year

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Akmola region recorded five cases of maternal deaths, four of which were related to COVID-19, in the first six months of 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region has the infectious diseases bed occupancy of 46%, dropping by 7% compared to the previous week. The ICU bed occupancy rate stands at 48% in the region, seeing a weekly drop of 12%.

According to the head of the Health Office of Akmola region, Nariman Syzdykov, COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the region, with a total of 190 fatalities reported since the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 deaths has risen by 9% over the past week. The COVID-19 death rate stands at 0.5 in the region.

In 2021, the region has recorded five cases of maternal deaths, four of which were related to COVID-19, including two in Kokshetau city, and one in Stepnogorsk city and one in Shchuchinsk city.

As of today, the region has reported over 300 cases of COVID-19 in children. Around 15 kids are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals.


Akmola region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10