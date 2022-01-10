Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Akmola region urged to observe COVID-19 restrictions as cases spike countrywide

    10 January 2022, 21:09

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Chief sanitary officer of Akmola region Ainagul Mussina urged residents of the region to observe all sanitary restrictions during the state of emergency, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Ms Mussina stressed Kazakhstan saw a spike in fresh COVID-19 recently. However, the epidemiological situation in Akmola region remains quite stable.

    Akmola region entered the ‘green’ zone for the spread of the coronavirus infection on 21 December 2022. Only four out of 19 districts of the region were in the ‘high-risk red’ zone.

    The region, according to Mussina, added 244 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, compared to 269 COVID-19 registered in the last week of 2021.

    Akmola region recorded 31 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past day.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan documented a total of 2,087 fresh infections in the past 24 hours.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Akmola region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Wages grew by 22% in Akmola region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    New children’s hospital opens in Karaganda
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events