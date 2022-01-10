Akmola region urged to observe COVID-19 restrictions as cases spike countrywide

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Chief sanitary officer of Akmola region Ainagul Mussina urged residents of the region to observe all sanitary restrictions during the state of emergency, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ms Mussina stressed Kazakhstan saw a spike in fresh COVID-19 recently. However, the epidemiological situation in Akmola region remains quite stable.

Akmola region entered the ‘green’ zone for the spread of the coronavirus infection on 21 December 2022. Only four out of 19 districts of the region were in the ‘high-risk red’ zone.

The region, according to Mussina, added 244 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, compared to 269 COVID-19 registered in the last week of 2021.

Akmola region recorded 31 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past day.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan documented a total of 2,087 fresh infections in the past 24 hours.