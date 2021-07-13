Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Akmola region toughens quarantine regulations

    13 July 2021, 15:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Akmola region signed a new decree on toughening quarantine regulations, Kazinform reports.

    The decree still bans any mass family events and gatherings at home as well as outdoor and public places. Groups of more than 3 people and members of one family are allowed to visit parks, squares with strict observance of social distancing. It also prohibits any exhibitions, marathons, funerals.

    Inter-regional and city public transport services, indoor children’s playgrounds but for those participating in Ashyq project will be suspended. No fans are allowed at sports events.

    The decree enters into force at 00:00 July 15 this year.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akmola region Coronavirus Regions COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events