Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Akmola region toughens quarantine regulations

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 July 2021, 15:35
Akmola region toughens quarantine regulations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Akmola region signed a new decree on toughening quarantine regulations, Kazinform reports.

The decree still bans any mass family events and gatherings at home as well as outdoor and public places. Groups of more than 3 people and members of one family are allowed to visit parks, squares with strict observance of social distancing. It also prohibits any exhibitions, marathons, funerals.

Inter-regional and city public transport services, indoor children’s playgrounds but for those participating in Ashyq project will be suspended. No fans are allowed at sports events.

The decree enters into force at 00:00 July 15 this year.


Akmola region   Coronavirus   Regions   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10