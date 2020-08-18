Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Akmola region

    Akmola region to produce 500 tons of trout

    18 August 2020, 16:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «A fish farm in Akmola region is expected to produce 500 tons of trout a year,» Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev said.

    The project for the construction of the enclosed fish farm in Akmola region was approved this year for the production of 500 tons of trout. AGCO Corporation, the U.S., was attracted to participate in the project.

    Besides, the fish farm construction is to complete soon in Aktobe region with a capacity of 1,500 tons a year.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akmola region Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Wages grew by 22% in Akmola region
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events