Akmola region to launch dairy farm

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Akmola region is one the biggest agro-industrial regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The region also pays great attention to developing livestock, including dairy production. Construction of a new dairy farm for 300 heads is under construction at Akkol district, the region’s internal policy department reports.

Its construction started last year. It is planned to acquire cows for more than KZT 1 bln. Next January -February the farm is expected to produce milk. According to the preliminary plan, the processing capacity of the dairy farm is expected to hit more than 500 tons of milk. Construction will come to an end this year. Notably, Simmenthal dairy cows will be brought to Kazakhstan from Europe.