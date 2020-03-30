Go to the main site
    Akmola region to introduce quarantine regime

    30 March 2020, 12:45

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Akmola region Governor Yermek Marzhikpayev addressed the people of the region over quarantine regulations, the region’s internal policy department reports.

    Temporary quarantine will be imposed since 07:00 p.m. March 31 in the territory of Akmola region as the number of coronavirus cases in the region hit 11.

    Cargo will be permitted, but no persons will be allowed to enter or exit the region. Besides, the large trading centres, but for groceries and, pharmaceuticals, parks and places of public gathering will suspend their services. People are urged to stay at home, wear masks and disposable gloves, apply sanitizers. The elderly population aged 65 and above are urged to self-isolate.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

