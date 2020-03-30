Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

Akmola region to introduce quarantine regime

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 March 2020, 12:45
Akmola region to introduce quarantine regime

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Akmola region Governor Yermek Marzhikpayev addressed the people of the region over quarantine regulations, the region’s internal policy department reports.

Temporary quarantine will be imposed since 07:00 p.m. March 31 in the territory of Akmola region as the number of coronavirus cases in the region hit 11.

Cargo will be permitted, but no persons will be allowed to enter or exit the region. Besides, the large trading centres, but for groceries and, pharmaceuticals, parks and places of public gathering will suspend their services. People are urged to stay at home, wear masks and disposable gloves, apply sanitizers. The elderly population aged 65 and above are urged to self-isolate.


Akmola region   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10