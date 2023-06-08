Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

Akmola region to develop mechanical engineering industry

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 June 2023, 20:11
Akmola region to develop mechanical engineering industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Mechanical engineering is to be developed in Akmola region, where many leading enterprises are located, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Yermek Marzhikpayev, governor of Akmola region, there are many leading enterprises in the mechanical engineering industry in the region.

«For example, KazRostEngineering and KAIK annually manufacture and sell up to two thousand units of agricultural machinery, combines, and tractors each. Kamaz-Engineering produces up to 1.5 thousand trucks and specialized vehicles per year, including exclusive ones, made in Kazakhstan only,» said Marzhikpayev.

He noted that other enterprises are also expanding, installing modern and robotic equipment manufactured by European and Asian developed countries, thus further developing the mechanical engineering industry in the region.


Akmola region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion