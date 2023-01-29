Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Akmola region to build over 30 health facilities and 20 schools

29 January 2023, 11:13
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Altai Kulginov paid a working visit to Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

As part of his trip, Kulginov got acquainted with the development of the Foster families, Auyl Amanaty, Rural healthcare modernization, Comfortable School and dual education programs.

First he visited children’s support centre Akkol region to get familiarized with the country’s first Foster families pilot project development. Its task is to help abandoned children socialize and live in families.

Then he visited the local district hospital.

38 health care facilities will be built in the region under the national project. A 630-bed regional hospital will be constructed in the city of Kokshetau to raise medical care availability.

As stated there, 20 schools designated for 26,500 pupils will be built in the region between 2023 and 2025 in accordance with the Comfortable School national project.


