Akmola region to build 7 commercial dairy farms in 2023

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Akmola region will receive 106 billion tenge this year for the implementation of agro-industrial projects. A half of these funds are non-refundable subsidies, Kazinform learned from the regional agriculture department.

The region is actively working on fulfillment of the President’s instruction on ensuring food security in Akmola region.

Thus, in the first half of 2023, the region recorded a 5% rise in agricultural production (up to 187.4 billion tenge), which puts the region in top 3 agricultural producers of the country. The region produced around 106,500 tons of meat (+10.2%), over 195,000 tons of milk and 363mln eggs.

Sowing campaign in the region was completed on time. The area of croplands was expanded to 5.3mln hectares, 4.9mln hectares of which fall on cereals and grain legumes.

The volume of state support allocated to the agro-industrial sector this year reached 106 billion tenge, almost half of which are non-refundable subsidies (46.6 billion tenge).

For the first time, regional authorities launched a concessional lending program at 15 billion tenge for the construction of seven specialized commercial dairy farms with the total livestock of 6,000 head. The implementation of these projects will enable the region to increase milk production by 32,300 tons.

250 micro-loans to the amount of 1.2 billion tenge will be issued for rural residents under the Auyl Amanaty program, with an average amount of loan at 4.8 million tenge and creation of 265 jobs. The loans will be issued almost for all areas of agricultural production: beef and dairy cattle breeding, horse breeding development, sheep and poultry breeding, potato and vegetable growing.

Agriculture remains one of the key sectors of Akmola region’s economic development.