Akmola region to build 10 schools

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «10 schools will be built and 94 will be updated in 2021 under the Nur Otan Party election program,» Governor of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev told a briefing.

He added that human capital development remains the key priority during the pandemic. Conditions are being created in the sphere of secondary education to raise efficiency of virtual and combined schooling.

By the year-end four new schools will be built in Tselinograd district, an educational complex and an additional teaching block in Kokshetau to solve the problem of three-shift schooling in three schools of the region.



